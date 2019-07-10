Grass Valley, Nevada City residents to attend Lights for Liberty protest

A contingent of local racial/social justice groups and concerned citizens from Grass Valley and Nevada City will be participating in the national protest, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, over accusations of inhumane treatment and detention of migrants and asylum seekers, at the Yuba County Jail in Marysville, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. The public is invited to join in the protest.

The national event is sponsored by Lights for Liberty, and this local event is hosted by NorCal Resist and nine other groups, including the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County. Other local groups that are participating include Earth Justice Ministries, Creating Communities Beyond Bias, Indivisible Women of Nevada County Immigration Action Team and Racial Justice Team, and Racial Literacy, among others.

The Yuba County Jail is estimated to hold nearly 200 detained immigrants. Some inmates have participated in a hunger strike, citing immigration issues as one reason.

Initially planned as a nationwide vigil, Lights for Liberty already has 544 events scheduled not only in all 50 states, but also in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Senegal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, so far.