Grass Valley, Nevada City gather for National Night Out

Erika Virga attended the annual National Night Out event before becoming a community service officer with Nevada City.

She liked meeting police and first-responders, speaking to them face-to-face and learning their names.

“I actually really enjoyed it,” Virga said. “You’re getting to know them as a person.”

National Night Out — an event held in communities across the country — will occur from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City. It will feature free food, along with food trucks, a live band, car exhibit, face painting and a children’s color run. The public is invited.

The sponsors of National Night Out have stations throughout the color run, where participants have colored powder thrown on them.

“We’ve liked the concept of partnering with everybody,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said. “We work really closely with all law enforcement agencies in the county.”

Attendees to the annual event can meet officers from several agencies, along with the county Probation and District Attorney’s offices. They also can see a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, called an MRAP — an armored vehicle used by law enforcement, Kimbrough said.

“The kids love that thing,” the sergeant said.

Certain communities struggle with the relationship they have with law enforcement, as some media contribute to a negative image. National Night Out helps combat that, Kimbrough said.

Many Grass Valley officers were born and raised here. They want to give back to their community, he added.

“Get to know their face and their name, not just their uniform,” the sergeant said. “It’s just a really good community building event.”

Virga said the annual event promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the community. It gives people a chance to meet officers, perhaps for the first time, and change their opinion for the better.

“I would really love to see everyone come out to this event,” Virga said.

