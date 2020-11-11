Grass Valley, Nevada City fire departments to join

On Tuesday the City Councils of both Grass Valley and Nevada City met in separate meetings, but returned with unanimous decisions to support the full integration of their fire departments.

Beginning Dec. 23 the two formerly separate departments will have one fire administration overseen by Fire Chief Mark Buttron.

The new organization is tentatively being labeled the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department. The name reflects the desire of each city to retain their identity and honor the long history and traditions of their fire departments.

The Grass Valley Fire Department was founded in 1853 and the Nevada City Fire Department in 1860.

Prior to becoming a unified agency, the two departments operated for nearly 20 years under an agreement that allowed for a drop boundary, and closest resource response between the two agencies. Working closely over that period of time the leadership developed many programs and efficiencies that streamlined daily operations to the point it became natural for the two departments to become one.

Source: Grass Valley, Nevada City