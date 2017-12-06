Grass Valley, Nevada City discuss hiring processes for new staff

Nevada City has narrowed its search for a new city manager down to five candidates, Mayor Duane Strawser said Wednesday.

Strawser and Vice Mayor David Parker will soon review the top five applications, which were whittled down from a larger pool of 14 candidates by a screening committee primarily made up of city staff.

The mayor and vice mayor will provide recommendations to city council members during an upcoming closed session meeting, according to Strawser.

Council members will then decide how to proceed with interviews.

The five remaining applicants include Nevada City's current interim city manager, Catrina Olson, and four other candidates from out of the area.

Nevada City's former city manager, Mark Prestwich, left the role at the end of July.

"We hope to make a decision by the first of the year," Strawser said. "That's the goal."

Changes in Grass Valley?

Grass Valley named Tim Kiser its city manager in September, but the city hasn't yet filled Kiser's former roles.

Kiser is currently serving as the lead city engineer and director of the city's public works department in addition to his position as city manager.

According to Kiser, many of his duties in those roles have been delegated to other city staff members.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine said the city will eventually restructure and fill Kiser's other positions, but city council members haven't yet discussed starting the process.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.