Grass Valley murder suspect held without bond
Officers on Friday remained on the scene of a South County homicide that left one man dead after he was stabbed, authorities said.
Michael Raymond Stine, 60, of Grass Valley, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Shelby Comeaux II, 48, said Andrew Trygg, spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release. Stine remained held Friday without bond, jail records state.
According to the release, deputies took Stine into custody after responding after 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stabbing in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road.
“Deputies responded and arrived to find a male in his late forties suffering from what was believed to be penetrating sharp force wounds,” the release states. “Two other males on the scene were quickly detained.”
Deputies used first aid on Comeaux, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, reports state.
Authorities say they took the two detained men to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Deputies released one of the men afterward. The other, Stine, was arrested on a murder charge, the release states.
The state Department of Justice remained on the scene Friday.
“The scene is still very active,” Trygg said that day.
Comeaux’s death is the third homicide in unincorporated Nevada County this year, Trygg said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User