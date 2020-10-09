Grass Valley murder suspect held without bond

Officers on Friday remained on the scene of a South County homicide that left one man dead after he was stabbed, authorities said.

Michael Raymond Stine, 60, of Grass Valley, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Shelby Comeaux II, 48, said Andrew Trygg, spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release. Stine remained held Friday without bond, jail records state.

According to the release, deputies took Stine into custody after responding after 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stabbing in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road.

“Deputies responded and arrived to find a male in his late forties suffering from what was believed to be penetrating sharp force wounds,” the release states. “Two other males on the scene were quickly detained.”

Deputies used first aid on Comeaux, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, reports state.

Authorities say they took the two detained men to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Deputies released one of the men afterward. The other, Stine, was arrested on a murder charge, the release states.

The state Department of Justice remained on the scene Friday.

“The scene is still very active,” Trygg said that day.

Comeaux’s death is the third homicide in unincorporated Nevada County this year, Trygg said.