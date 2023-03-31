Easter Cross

A member at Grass Valley Methodist Church stands with the Easter Cross. 

 Courtesy Photo

Grass Valley Methodist Church will hold the Annual Flowering of the Easter Cross on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. under the Portico in the back Parking Lot, at 236 S. Church St. A long standing tradition, the community is joyfully invited to join in this memorable celebration!

On Easter Sunday morning, many Methodist, Episcopal, Lutheran and other Protestant churches incorporate a folk ceremony called “The Flowering of the Cross” into their worship service. Attendees may bring flowers or greens from their gardens or local florist. The church will also have lovely blossoms on hand for everyone. A bare cross, festooned with palm branches from Palm Sunday will await the blossoms with local florist, Kyra Kelley, available to assist with the decoration. As everyone arrives, flowers are added to the cross until it is completely covered. At the beginning of the service, the Cross will be presented at the Altar to herald the resurrection of Jesus Christ.