Grass Valley Methodist Church will hold the Annual Flowering of the Easter Cross on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. under the Portico in the back Parking Lot, at 236 S. Church St. A long standing tradition, the community is joyfully invited to join in this memorable celebration!
On Easter Sunday morning, many Methodist, Episcopal, Lutheran and other Protestant churches incorporate a folk ceremony called “The Flowering of the Cross” into their worship service. Attendees may bring flowers or greens from their gardens or local florist. The church will also have lovely blossoms on hand for everyone. A bare cross, festooned with palm branches from Palm Sunday will await the blossoms with local florist, Kyra Kelley, available to assist with the decoration. As everyone arrives, flowers are added to the cross until it is completely covered. At the beginning of the service, the Cross will be presented at the Altar to herald the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Some churches link this ceremony to other events in the Christian year by making the cross out of the previous year’s Christmas/Chrismon Trees. The barren cross may then be brought into the church on Ash Wednesday or on another suitable occasion during the Season of Lent.
The Flower of the Cross represents the transition from Good Friday to Easter, from meditation on Jesus’ death to the joyful celebration of Easter Morning. The ceremony transforms a barren cross, a reminder of Jesus’ death, into an Easter symbol. Covered with fresh, living flowers, the cross serves not only as an emblem of Jesus’s crucifixion, but also of the continuing presence of Christ among today’s Christians. In another variation of this ceremony, worshipers cover the cross with handmade butterflies, another symbol of new life.
A Labyrinth Walk is being held during Lent on the third floor of the church– dates and times available on www.gv-umc.org or by calling 530.272.1946.
Communion and Good Friday Service will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary, 236. S. ChurchSt, Grass Valley, CA. ALL are welcome to partake in Communion and the Service.
Everyone is invited to the Flowering of the Cross and Easter service:Sunday,
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Flowering of the Cross
Coffee Hour following Easter Service in the Wesley Hall.
The Cross will be shared with the community on the Church Garden Lawn during the week following Easter Service. We invite you to make this a cherished tradition in your family! All are Welcome!