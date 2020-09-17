Grass Valley merchants to participate in Sidewalk Sale Saturday

Grass Valley’s annual Sidewalk Sale, hosted by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Grass Valley Downtown Association executive director Marni Marshall, around 19 merchants — spanning Mill, Main, Bank and South Auburn streets — will be participating in the sale.

Marshall described it as “less of an event” and more of a unified sale day throughout town, with each business participating in accordance with their constraints this year.

“The way that the street is laid out with some restaurants has changed the traditional spacing of the street, so everyone is just working with what they can do, with the employees, time, and space they have,” said Marshall. She said some will be holding sales inside their businesses in addition to those who bring theirs out into the street.

“Merchants have already become accustomed to putting their items on the sidewalk, we have the street closed, and there’s naturally spacing and room for social distancing,” she said, adding that downtown Grass Valley already has signs up informing visitors they should observe all COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask.

Marshall said that, given these factors, the association feels comfortable promoting the Sidewalk Sale and hopes the six-hour window will help avoid a dense crowd forming all at once, allowing for more space between visitors.

Susan Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile, said the business will be participating in the sale Saturday as it has for over 40 years.

Explaining that the Sidewalk Sale was originally held every July, Amick said, “Normally, what we would be doing is getting rid of summer and spring products — initially it was for clothing stores, when they would start switching over their seasonal things.”

Amick said the Sidewalk Sale is generally a good day for business at Foothill Mercantile, and that she hopes the shift made a few years ago to holding it in cooler, September weather will encourage more people to come out.

According to Amick, after the Sidewalk Sale took a brief hiatus a few years ago, she and Yuba Blue owner Lillie Piland-Robertson were enthusiastic about bringing it back.

“It’s kind of a fun and exciting day,” said Piland-Robertson. “I know people in the community look forward to the Sidewalk Sale and get there early for great deals.”

She said, at Yuba Blue, items intended for the sale have been marked down inside the store throughout the week, a “pre-Sidewalk Sale sale”, and that Saturday will feature promotions such as even further reduced prices when buying multiples, or having customers fill a basket and making them a deal.

“We try to have a little fun with it instead of just saying, ‘Here’s our price,’” said Piland-Robertson.

Some of the other merchants participating in the Sidewalk Sale include Good Times Boarding Store, Grass Valley Brewing Company, Dharma Acupuncture, and Beautiful Boutique.

