Grass Valley merchant honored as “Citizen of the Year”

Lillie Piland-Robertson, co-owner of Yuba Blue in Grass Valley, was awarded “Citizen of the Year” by the Grass Valley Downtown Association. Piland-Robertson was presented with the award by city council member Jan Arbuckle at the tree lighting ceremony that kicked off Cornish Christmas. The Mill Street merchant was recognized for her continued support and dedication to the community and specifically her work on many of the projects to revitalize and beautify downtown Grass Valley.