Grass Valley McDonald’s to reopen within 2 to 3 weeks

Construction workers put the finishing touches on the remodeled McDonald’s off Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. The fast food chain is slated to reopen within the next few weeks.

Photo: Elias Funez

After being closed for months for a renovation, the McDonald’s at 11954 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley is set to reopen in the coming weeks.

Mike Vizza, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, said in an email that the restaurant is expected to open within the following two to three weeks, with some new features.

“The lobby has … been remodeled and will feature self-serve kiosks,” wrote Vizza.

CNBC reported in 2018 that McDonald’s had been adding self-service ordering kiosks and table service to some of their stores, and planned to upgrade 1,000 stores per quarter with the technology for the next few years.

Steve Easterbrook, CEO of McDonald’s at the time, had stated in 2018 that the company was finding “when people dwell more, they select more,” resulting in a boost to average check totals, according to CNBC.

According to Vizza, other changes to the Grass Valley location include an “outdoor digital menu board,” and the relocation of the PlayPlace — a playground — from outside to inside the restaurant.

He also wrote that “the entire kitchen has been remodeled to improve the service and facility for our crew.”

Signs stating that the restaurant is hiring were present at the Grass Valley site as of this week, and several positions were listed for this location on the McDonald’s website , including for crew team members, maintenance, and management.

WENDY’S

Another expected addition to available fast food options in Grass Valley — in this case, a new restaurant — is the Wendy’s in progress at 875 Sutton Way.

The new Wendy’s Restaurant in the Glenbrook Basin is also nearing completion, in the spot where Paulette’s Country Kitchen once stood.

Photo: Elias Funez

Construction of the new Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-thru began in summer.

Karsen Dooley, a superintendent and project manager with Holt Construction, said in December that the new building was expected to be completed and turned over to Wendy’s this month.

Wendy’s could not be reached for comment as of Thursday.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com