Grass Valley mayor’s name to join list of local officials pushing to make PG&E customer-owned
On Nov. 4, mayors and supervisors from a spate of northern and central California cities wrote to the California Public Utilities Commission urging it reform PG&E into a “customer-owned utility structure.”
At Tuesday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting, Mayor Lisa Swarthout put the question to the council: should her name join that list?
The feelings were similar, and the subsequent vote was unanimous: they all approved of Grass Valley changing PG&E’s corporate structure from investor-owned to customer-owned.
“Something has to change with PG&E,” said Swarthout at the meeting.
Council Member Jan Arbuckle agreed.
“It’s not just in the northern California area. Even the people that (do not have) PG&E, they are supporting this too.”
