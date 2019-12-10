Grass Valley mayor’s name to join list of local officials pushing to make PG&E customer-owned

On Nov. 4, mayors and supervisors from a spate of northern and central California cities wrote to the California Public Utilities Commission urging it reform PG&E into a “customer-owned utility structure.”

At Tuesday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting, Mayor Lisa Swarthout put the question to the council: should her name join that list?

The feelings were similar, and the subsequent vote was unanimous: they all approved of Grass Valley changing PG&E’s corporate structure from investor-owned to customer-owned.

“Something has to change with PG&E,” said Swarthout at the meeting.

Council Member Jan Arbuckle agreed.

“It’s not just in the northern California area. Even the people that (do not have) PG&E, they are supporting this too.”