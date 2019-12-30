Grass Valley man struck, injured outside restaurant

A Grass Valley man remained in serious condition Monday after being struck over the weekend on Newtown Road, officials said.

Jeffrey Scott Baumgartner, 52, was driving a GMC pickup around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when he struck Nicholas Whittlesey, 70, said California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall.

Baumgartner was on Highway 49 and turned left on Newtown Road as Whittlesey was crossing the road from the Willo restaurant, Cornwall said.

“It looks like (Baumgartner) cut the corner too sharp and ended up in the opposing lane, striking Whittlesey,” he said.

Baumgartner was estimated to have been driving about 30-35 mph and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor, Cornwall said.

Whittlesey was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where a hospital spokesman confirmed he was in serious condition.

Baumgartner is believed to be at fault and will get a point on his record, but will not be cited, Cornwall said.

This was the second incident involving a pedestrian and a driver in that spot in less than two months. Sandra Marra, 49, was struck and killed on Highway 49 outside the Willo restaurant on Nov. 10.

