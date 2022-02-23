Grass Valley man sentenced to probation, jail time in fatal DUI

A Grass Valley man convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced to probation and 240 days in custody, authorities said.

Phillip Krulisky, 29, was sentenced last week by Nevada County Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen after he pleaded guilty in December to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Assistant District Attorney Robert Burns and records stated.

Krulisky was inebriated, driving a 1997 Ford Explorer, when he hit a tree and rolled into an irrigation ditch on the 11000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road on April 25. His passenger, 29-year-old Devin McCune of Livermore, was pronounced dead at the scene, reports state.

The final sentence came as a result of negotiations between the defense and the prosecution, Burns said.

“Mr. Krulisky pleaded guilty on the premise that he would receive no more than the low term of 16 months in state prison, if the sentencing court was inclined to send him to state prison for his offense,” Burns said, adding that the plea resolution allowed for the court to impose a probationary sentence instead of state prison — “if it was so inclined.”

The court heard from both sides, Burns said.

At sentencing, the prosecution argued for 360 days in jail as a condition of probation. In turn, the probation department recommended 240 days in custody.

The defendant was ultimately granted probation, rather than being sent to prison, and 240 days in jail custody was imposed as a condition of that probation.

“The defendant was remanded to the custody of the sheriff directly from the courtroom,” Burns said.

Public Defender Keri Klein said the sentence was based upon “the totality of the circumstances.”

“Mr. Krulisky has been remorseful about his actions from the beginning,” Klein said. “He knows that he can never bring back the life that was lost. He intends to live every day doing his best to be a productive and contributing member of society.”

