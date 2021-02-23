Grass Valley man sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal drug trafficking case

One of three Grass Valley residents facing federal drug trafficking charges was sentenced last week to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession a controlled substance with intent to distribute, U.S. District Court records state.

Ian Franco Molina Campos, 24, is expected to serve three years and 10 months, and must participate in a 500-hour substance abuse treatment program, court records state. Upon his release, he will be on supervised parole for four years. Part of the plea agreement stipulated sentencing at the low end, due to his minor role in the trafficking, court records state.

Codefendants Patricia Guizar, 35, and Jorge Antonio Sandoval Ramirez, 32, have pleaded not guilty to their charges and are set to return to federal court in Sacramento on June 17, court records state. Sandoval Ramirez remained in custody Tuesday without bail, while Guizar has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Guizar and Ramirez have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, distribution of more than 500 grams of meth, and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Guizar faces an additional count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, court records show.

The trio were arrested during an investigation by the DEA, FBI and the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Program, after being linked to a drug trafficking organization involving a meth and heroin supplier for the greater Sacramento area, court records state.

Guizar and Ramirez were arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after being stopped on Interstate 5 near Patterson. Approximately 20 pounds of suspected meth was found in their vehicle, according to a filed complaint. Authorities arrested Campos the following day.

Campos told agents that Guizar and Ramirez had brought him a backpack containing meth. During a search of Campos’ residence, investigators found approximately 5 pounds of suspected meth, as well as 8 ounces of suspected heroin, individual packets of suspected fentanyl, and marijuana, an affidavit stated. They also found $2,500 in cash, which Campos reportedly told investigators was the proceeds from marijuana trafficking.

