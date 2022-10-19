Grass Valley man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution, other narcotics offenses

Nathaniel Opondo Hubbert, 41, of Grass Valley, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, in June 2020, Hubbert conspired with Steven Lawrence Robinson, 36, of Granite Bay, and others, to possess and distribute fentanyl in Placer County. A search of Robinson’s residence on June 2, 2020, resulted in the discovery of over 40 grams of fentanyl involved in this conspiracy.

On June 24, 2020, a probation search of two hotel rooms Hubbert had rented, and a subsequent booking search of his person resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin, and additional fentanyl. Robinson and Hubbert were connected to at least one overdose of a victim who had to be given medical treatment after using drugs purchased from Hubbert.

On March 26, 2021, Robinson was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lincoln Police Department, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

Hubbert is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District John A. Mendez on Jan. 24, 2023. Hubbert faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for his role in the fentanyl conspiracy and his possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.