Grass Valley man linked to van stolen twice

A Grass Valley man who police say was found driving a van that had been stolen twice remained jailed Thursday in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Connor Arlo Giffin, 26, faces two felonies: vehicle theft and forging or altering a vehicle registration. He also is charged with two misdemeanors: possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle, jail reports state.

According to a news release, a Nevada City officer on Wednesday spotted a man, later identified as Giffin, driving a van that had been reported stolen. The officer, with the help of Grass Valley police, stopped the van in the Nevada Street parking lot, and confirmed the van was stolen.

“Evidence of vehicle tampering to help conceal the stolen status, other license plates, and shaved keys were discovered at the scene,” the release states “This was the second time this van was stolen and recovered.”

The investigation linked Giffin to the previous unsolved case, reports state.

Giffin remained held Thursday on $14,000 in bond, jail reports show.