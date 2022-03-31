Grass Valley man linked to robbery, ghost guns

A Grass Valley man facing several charges, including robbery, has been linked to ghost guns and body armor found during the execution of a search warrant, authorities said.

Nye Andrew Petros, 45, remained jailed Thursday afternoon on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, illegally possessing body armor, dissuading a witness or victim, burglary, criminal threats, and brandishing a firearm. His bond is $100,000, Nevada County Jail logs and a news release state.

Authorities say Petros was identified on Feb. 9 as a suspect in a Westhill Road assault and theft over an illegal marijuana sale.

“A report of the incident was written and forwarded to our Major Crimes Unit where detectives have been actively investigating the case,” said Andrew Trygg, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, in a news release. “The investigation uncovered that Petros was also identified as a suspect in several previous thefts at the victim’s residence.”

On Feb. 21, detectives executed a search warrant on Petros’ home on Kentucky Flat Road in Nevada City. The officers found several items the victim from the Feb. 9 assault reported stolen, the release states.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident on Inspiration Lane in Grass Valley.

“Upon arriving on the scene, deputies determined the incident involved Petros and he was believed to be barricaded inside of a residence on the property, refusing to come out,” Trygg said.

Authorities then formed a cordon around the home, and tried to talk to Petros, though there was no response. They then obtained an arrest and search warrant, entered the home and arrested Petros without incident, the release states.

On Wednesday, authorities served another search warrant at a storage facility Petros used. They found 13 firearms, two of which were ghost guns; thousands of rounds of ammunition; and sets of body armor, reports state.