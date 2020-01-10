Grass Valley man killed in crash

The Grass Valley man killed in a fatal collision in Lincoln on Jan. 3 has been identified as 34-year-old Thomas Kerns.

Kerns was driving A Nissan Altima southbound on Highway 65 at 1:14 p.m. and failed to stop at a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Kerns reportedly was driving at high speed and collided with the rear of a big rig trailer that had just entered the intersection with Nelson Lane at about 25 mph, the CHP report states.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures, but Kerns was pronounced deceased at the scene, the report states.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. That will be determined through a toxicology report from the Placer County Coroner’s Office. The collision remains under investigation.