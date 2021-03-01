Grass Valley man jailed on drug, child endangerment charges
A Grass Valley man remained in custody Monday without bail after he was found last week in an apartment with controlled substances in close proximity to three small children, authorities said.
Hayden Robert Davis, 25, was being held on charges of violating probation, child endangerment, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and violating a restraining order, Nevada County Jail records state.
Davis is on probation with stay-away terms and police received information he was at an address that he was restricted from, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.
Officers conducted a welfare check Thursday at the residence in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive, Kimbrough said. They located suspected marijuana and some heroin, as well as digital scales and drug paraphernalia, he said, adding that the drugs were in proximity to three children younger than 7.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
