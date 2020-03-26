Grass Valley man injured in rollover wreck

Man injured in rollover wreck

A 22-year-od man sustained major injuries after his car rolled over multiple times in a solo-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Tyler VanHunnik, of Grass Valley, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his car, said California Highway patrol Officer Mike Steele.

The crash happened after Van Hurrik, who was driving northbound just after 4 p.m. on Highway 49 in Grass Valley, took a curve in the roadway at too high a speed, Steele said. VanHunnik, who was driving a Honda Accord, went up an embankment and rolled several times back down to the road.

VanHunnik was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He was in critical condition Thursday afternoon, a spokesman said.

It was not raining at the time, but the roadway was wet. Alcohol, drugs and cellphone use were ruled out as causes of the crash, Steele said.

— Liz Kellar