Grass Valley man featured in ‘Fretboard Journal’

Grass Valley luthier Michael Lewis is featured in issue No. 50 of “Fretboard Journal,” an internationally renowned quarterly publication devoted to the makers and players of high-end musical instruments.

The article, a career retrospective and appreciation of the many outstanding guitars and mandolins made by Lewis over the years, was written by award-winning Grass Valley music journalist Jon Hartley Fox, with research and editorial contributions by acclaimed local music favorite, Kathy Barwick (Mountain Laurel and Barwick & Siegfried).

Grass Valley photographer John Taber contributed a photo of Lewis working in his shop to the illustrated article, while Grass Valley musician Pete Siegfried, best known for his work with Mountain Laurel and Barwick & Siegfried, is quoted extensively about his long friendship with Lewis and the two Lewis-made mandolins he has owned.

“I’ve played a lot of great mandolins in my life,” Siegfried said in the “Fretboard Journal” article, “and there hasn’t been one yet I’d trade for my Lewis.”

Grammy-nominated musician Frank Solivan, who has also owned a pair of Lewis mandolins, agrees with Siegfried, saying, “I put Michael Lewis in the realm of the very highest echelon of mandolin builders.”

