Grass Valley man faces lewd acts charge

A 29-year-old Grass Valley man facing accusations of lewd and lascivious acts with a girl was free Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

The victim was an acquaintance of suspect Juan Carlos Alamilla Madrigal, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Bates said there were two separate incidents over a couple of months this year.

The victim disclosed the assault to the the parents, who in turn reported it to the police, Bates said.

He added that officers are unsure if there are other, unrelated accusations that haven’t yet been reported.

“Obviously, it’s an ongoing investigation to see if there are any additional victims or occurrences,” Bates said.

Madrigal was arrested Friday, reports state.

