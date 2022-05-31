Grass Valley man faces lewd acts charge
A 29-year-old Grass Valley man facing accusations of lewd and lascivious acts with a girl was free Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.
The victim was an acquaintance of suspect Juan Carlos Alamilla Madrigal, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.
Bates said there were two separate incidents over a couple of months this year.
The victim disclosed the assault to the the parents, who in turn reported it to the police, Bates said.
He added that officers are unsure if there are other, unrelated accusations that haven’t yet been reported.
“Obviously, it’s an ongoing investigation to see if there are any additional victims or occurrences,” Bates said.
Madrigal was arrested Friday, reports state.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley man faces lewd acts charge
A 29-year-old Grass Valley man facing accusations of lewd and lascivious acts with a girl was free Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.