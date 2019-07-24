Grass Valley man faces child endangerment charge

The caller saw the stopped gray Audi partially down a dirt embankment and contacted authorities about a possible DUI, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 49 and Carriage Road, finding James Keith Beard, 58, and a 17-year-old male. An officer then found suspected Xanax, leading to charges against both, Officer James Cornwall said.

Booked early Tuesday into jail, Beard remained behind bars Thursday under almost $40,000 in bond, reports state.

“It looked like it ran off the road,” the officer said of the car.

Beard, a passenger in the car, is charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities and Nevada County Jail reports stated.

The teen driver is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, having no proof of insurance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Cornwall said.

The officer responded around 4 p.m. Monday to the possible DUI call. Both Beard and the teen went to the hospital for treatment. Authorities then booked Beard into jail. The teen’s status is unknown, Cornwall said.

