Grass Valley man faces charges in Auburn drive-thru robbery

A Grass Valley man accused of robbing someone in an Auburn fast food drive-thru fled from officers and crashed, escaping for a few hours before a deputy found and arrested him, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Flewell, 36, faces charges of robbery, evading, and delaying/obstructing an officer. Arrested Wednesday, Flewell remained jailed Monday on $400,000 in bond, jail reports state.

Authorities arrested Flewell the day after they say he robbed a man waiting in his car in a Lincoln Way drive-thru.

According to a press release, witnesses on March 23 said they saw the suspect demand cash from a man waiting in the drive-thru. The victim declined, and the suspect assaulted the victim, taking his cell phone before fleeing.

Witnesses recorded the robbery and helped deputies, who saw the suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 80. They tried to stop the suspect on Penryn Road, though he continued to flee and led deputies on a chase, the release states.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed near King Road. He then ran from the area. Air support and a K-9 couldn’t find him, reports state.

The next day, around 7 a.m. March 24, a patrol sergeant saw a suspicious looking man walking on the roadside. The sergeant stopped to speak with the man, who provided his ID. Authorities determined that man — Flewell — was the robbery suspect, and he was arrested, the release states.

Authorities recovered the victim’s cell phone, and returned it to him, reports state.