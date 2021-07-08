Grass Valley man dies of injuries after wreck on 49

A Grass Valley man died in a two-vehicle car wreck last month on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol said.

Donald Green, 83, was pronounced dead on June 4, after he had sustained serious injuries in a car crash earlier that day near the intersection of McKnight Way and Highway 49, according to CHP Officer Jason Bice.

The driver of the other vehicle, Joseph Lawson, 29, from Citrus Heights, suffered minor injuries in the crash, and was released at the scene, Bice said.

The wreck took place after Green apparently turned from a dirt pull-out road onto northbound Highway 49. Green, driving a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, appears not to have checked southbound traffic before making the turn, according to the CHP report.

Green’s sedan was then struck on the left side at high speed by Lawson, who was driving his 2016 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Highway 49.





CHP described the impact of the collision as “severe,” and Green was immediately transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, dying later that day, authorities said.

It is not known why Green failed to see the oncoming vehicle, or why he was making a left turn at that location. Neither drugs nor alcohol are not believed to be involved, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts, the CHP report states.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com