Grass Valley man dies in Sunday night crash

On Sunday night, October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20 PM, CHP Grass Valley officers responded to reports of a head-on collision on SR-20 near Slacks Ravine.

Upon their arrival, they determined a 47-year old male from Grass Valley was driving a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, westbound on SR-20 near Slacks Ravine over crossing at a high rate of speed. Anthony Burgan was driving his 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee with his passenger, Alyssa Brown, eastbound on SR-20 at Slacks Ravine.

Due to his speed and unsafe driving, the male allowed the Oldsmobile to cross the center line, where it struck the Jeep head-on. The male was pronounced deceased on-scene by medical responders.

Anthony Burgan and Alyssa Brown were transported by ground ambulances to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Rideout Memorial Hospital, respectively, for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated the male was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and alcohol impairment is a suspected factor.

The identity of the deceased male is pending release, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Source: CHP