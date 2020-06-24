Grass Valley man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Grass Valley man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Perimeter Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The 56-year-old man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was driving a Toyota Tundra pickup south on Perimeter Road toward McCourtney Road around 8:10 p.m. when the crash happened, Officer Mike Steele said.
“He lost control of the vehicle, spun off the roadway and hit a tree,” Steele said. “The impact caused fatal injuries to the driver.”
The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, which Steele called a huge factor in his injuries.
The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. No one else was injured, Steele said.
“We’re still investigating this one,” he added.
— City Editor Alan Riquelmy
