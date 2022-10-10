Grass Valley man dies in Friday night crash

A 51-year-old Grass Valley man was killed in a single vehicle rollover collision Friday night along State Route 49 in Nevada County after he was ejected from his vehicle, CHP officials stated in a press release.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers from the Grass Valley office, along with Cal Fire and Higgins Fire, responded to reports of an overturned vehicle at about 10:08 p.m. along Highway 49 south of Streeter Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered the 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee had overturned several times at high speed.

The driver — whose identity is pending release — appeared to have not been wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the Jeep, impacting the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that the driver was traveling north on State Route 49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. The driver moved to the left towards the number one lane, and swerved back to the right before losing control and overturning.

CHP officials said “alcohol may have been a factor in the collision” which remains under investigation.

The deceased man’s identification is pending notification.

Source: CHP