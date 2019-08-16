Grass Valley man dies in crash

A Grass Valley man died Thursday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV, ejecting him from his vehicle and onto the road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Justin Schuler was driving his 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Placer Hills Road around 8:10 p.m. when the crash happened. A woman on Crother Road was approaching its intersection with Placer Hills Road at the time. She stopped at the four-way intersection and started a left-hand turn when she saw Schuler coming toward her in the middle of the street, a release states.

“(She) stopped her vehicle in an attempt to avoid a collision,” reports state. “Schuler observed the Subaru directly in front of him and applied the brakes of his motorcycle. Due to his high rate of speed, he was unable to stop in time and traveled into the intersection, failing to stop at the stop sign, and impacted the left side of the Subaru.”

Schuler was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the road. Authorities arrived and tried to treat Schuler, who died at the scene, the release states.

The Subaru’s driver, who wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was released from the scene, according to reports.

The crash closed the intersection for about 90 minutes.

