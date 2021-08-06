Grass Valley man charged with sexual abuse of minor

A Grass Valley man arrested Thursday is being accused of having sexually abused a girl under the age of 10 for years, authorities said.

Aaron Kyle Pillow, 34, of Grass Valley, was arrested at the Nevada County Probation Office, a probation office spokesperson said. That arrest followed the District Attorney’s Office filing charges against Pillow and the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Pillow is charged with six felony counts of sexual abuse, including the crime of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10, as well as a count of continuous sexual abuse. The crimes are alleged to have been committed against a young girl between 2016-2018, the complaint states.

Pillow was on probation at the time of his arrest. In that case, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge, and was sentenced on July 30 to an unspecified time of supervised probation, court records show.

As a part of his sentence in the battery case, Pillow reported to the probation office Thursday morning, but was arrested after authorities became aware that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, according to Jeff Goldman, program manager at the probation office.

Prosecutors filed sexual abuse charges against the defendant after reviewing evidence about the case provided by the Grass Valley Police Department, according to District Attorney Jesse Wilson. Police had been investigating the 34 year old since June, after having been made aware of the allegations against Pillow, Wilson said.

“The case was referred over to our office and based on the information provided, we filed charges. We will continue to work with the Grass Valley Police Department to obtain justice in this case,” Wilson said in an email.

Further information about the allegations was not available, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation as well as due to the particularly sensitivity of the case.

Pillow was booked Thursday afternoon into the Nevada County Jail, and on Friday he was arraigned in court, where his bail was set at $800,000, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com