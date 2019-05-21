Grass Valley man charged with murder in shooting death of 2 people

A Grass Valley man faces two counts of murder after a late Monday shooting in the Glenbrook Basin, police said.

Michael Francis Pocock, 35, is accused in the shooting deaths of an unnamed man and woman on Glenwood Road. Booked early Tuesday into the Nevada County Jail, Pocock remained incarcerated that day without bond, authorities said.

Police arrested Pocock after responding around 10 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on Glenwood Road, a release states.

Officers from multiple agencies arrived and found a man and woman in the area, reports state.

“Both subjects were unresponsive and had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” the release states.

Pocock was found in a nearby home and detained. The investigation led police to believe that Pocock intentionally shot both victims multiple times. He was then arrested, the release states.