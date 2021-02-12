Grass Valley man arrested on child porn charges

A Grass Valley man is in custody on a $100,000 bond on child pornography charges after he admitted to having videotaped a juvenile in the nude, authorities said.

Shawn Vincent Jordan, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child porn and producing child porn, said Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

“Earlier this month, our office received a report of an adult male that was reported to have been recording a juvenile female in the nude, without her knowledge,” Trygg stated in an email.

Patrol deputies and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit obtained evidence identifying the man as Jordan, Trygg said. Evidence collected during the investigation, along with admissions made by Jordan, led detectives to believe he had concealed a video camera and recorded a family member on several occasions, he added.

“During the execution of a search warrant upon Jordan’s electronics, detectives located several files depicting the juvenile,” Trygg said.

Jordan remained in custody in county jail as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

