Grass Valley man arrested in connection to Dorsey Fire

From a release:

Today at approximately 1325 hours, fire and law enforcement resources were dispatched to the area of Loma Rica Ranch between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way, within the City of Grass Valley, for a report of a wildland fire in the area. An extensive number of resources were dispatched due to the red flag warning conditions. Resources from the Grass Valley Fire Department in cooperation with CalFire established a unified command and directed resources from a number of other fire agencies to suppress the fire. Due to the high winds, aircraft were not available during the initial attack of the fire. Responding agencies included: Grass Valley Fire Department, Nevada City Fire Department, CalFire, Ophir Hill, Rough and Ready, Washington Ridge Camp, US Forest Service. Penn Valley Fire provided cover engines and off-duty personnel back staffed additional resources for continued service to the community.

Inter-operational cooperation by all fire and law enforcement agencies led to the successful suppression of the fire with no injuries. Shelter in place orders were given for two care facilities in the immediate area of the fire and a Code Red advisory was sent to areas southwest of the fire.

Law enforcement resources from the Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada County Sheriffs Office, Nevada City Police Department, and CHP also responded to assist with advisories and evacuations if they would have become necessary.

A joint law enforcement and fire investigation into the cause of started immediately. A witness was contacted who had seen an individual in the area of the point of origin minutes prior to the fire starting. The witness provided officers with a description and identity. Later, detectives from the Grass Valley Police Department and a Grass Valley Fire Department Fire Investigator made contact with the suspect in the area of Plaza Drive and Sutton Way. He was subsequently arrested for arson related charges and was identified as Timothy Bianchi, age 21, of Grass Valley.

Further inquiries related to the fire can be directed to Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron at (530) 362-0050.

Source: City of Grass Valley Fire and Police Departments