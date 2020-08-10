Grass Valley man arrested in Airsoft shooting
The man accused of firing an Airsoft gun at a Back the Blue rally met Grass Valley police at the local California Highway Patrol office, authorities said.
Officers identified Jace Samuel Manoguerra, 21, after watching a cell phone video and surveillance footage, finding the license tag number of a rental van they say he was using. They then spoke to the person who’d rented the van and loaned it to Manoguerra, Capt. Steve Johnson said.
“He actually agreed to meet with us,” Johnson said of Manoguerra. “He met with us and brought the gun that was used.”
Police say Manoguerra shot an Airsoft gun around 7 p.m. Saturday at people attending a Back the Blue rally at Neal and South Auburn streets. No one received serious injuries, though several people were struck, including a juvenile.
“They hurt,” Johnson said. “In this case, they broke the skin.”
Johnson said the Airsoft gun shoots plastic BBs.
Officers responded and watched a cell phone video someone had taken. With that video, and knowing the time the shooting occurred, they found the van’s license tag number from surveillance cameras. That led them to discover the van was a rental, and ultimately to Manoguerra, Johnson said.
The captain said Manoguerra claimed no allegiance to a specific group, though he noted: “He very specifically targeted the Back the Blue people.”
According to Johnson, police conferred with the District Attorney’s Office on the charge Manoguerra would face: felony assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Manoguerra has since made his $25,000 bond, Nevada County Jail records state.
Alan Riquelmy is the city editor for The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4239.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User