A Grass Valley man was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of attempted murder in Auburn.
Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an Auburn hospital regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on Lincoln Way. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken into surgery for a traumatic brain injury.
The investigation revealed the victim had been struck multiple times in the head with a metal pipe. The Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect, identified as Richard Paz, 31, had threatened to kill the victim during the assault.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives located the metal pipe used in the assault near the scene of the incident, and contacted the defense attorney for Paz, advising to turn himself in at the Auburn Jail.
Paz was charged with attempted first-degree murder. Paz remained in custody Tuesday and is ineligible for bail.