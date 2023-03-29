Investigators from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Patrick Myers of Grass Valley Monday for the alleged manufacturing of a controlled substance following the discovery of an illegal butane honey oil (BHO) lab at Myers’ residence in the 16000 block of Greenhorn Road, a press release from the sheriff's office said.
"On March 27, at approximately 10 a.m. the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units, with assistance from the Grass Valley Police Department and Sacramento Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, served a search warrant at the Greenhorn Road home where they located and disassembled a functioning closed loop BHO lab," the release stated.