Grass Valley man arrested after shooting toward work crew

A Grass Valley man accused of shooting at a work crew initially told authorities he had no weapons, until deputies found a .22-caliber gun and ammunition on his property, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bradley Kirk Owens, 57, faces charges of assault with a firearm, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, threatening a crime and exhibiting a weapon. Arrested Saturday, he remained jailed Monday on a $27,500 bond, jail reports state.

Deputies found Owens Saturday morning in the 19000 block of Woodpecker Ravine Road after responding to reports of a shooting.

A work crew replacing a power pole said a property owner was on his deck, upset that his power had been cut. He made some threatening statements and fired a gun in their direction, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

“He pulls the pistol, fires one shot over their heads,” he added.

The crew left and called authorities. Deputies then arrived and spoke with Owens, who said he’d heard a shot, but denied firing a gun and stated he had no firearms on the property, Scales said.

Deputies got a search warrant, and found a .22-caliber gun, ammunition for the gun and shell casings, he added.

Owens then said he did fire a gun, but not in the crew’s direction, the lieutenant said.

“To quote him, he got a wild hair and fired his firearm,” Scales said, adding later, “I would say alcohol played a role.”

