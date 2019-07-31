Grass Valley man accused of sexual abuse

The sexual abuse of two boys occurred over the past several years, Grass Valley police said.

Police learned about two weeks ago of the allegations and began investigating. That investigation led them on Tuesday to arrest Claude Alan Thomas, 71, at his Grass Valley home, Capt. Steve Johnson said.

Accused of abusing two boys under 14, Thomas faces two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He also faces two other allegations that if proven in court would increase his potential sentence to 50 years to life, authorities said.

Thomas remained in the Nevada County Jail on Wednesday under $1 million in bond, reports state.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, the identified victims were well known to Mr. Thomas,” Johnson said. “At this point we do not believe there were any additional victims.”