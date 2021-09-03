Grass Valley man accused of manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, in death of Folsom pedestrian

A Grass Valley man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he struck and killed a 65-year-old man in Folsom while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anthony Michael Espinosa, 31, was arrested Aug. 18 near Collins Park in Folsom on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level over 0.08, and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, according to a press release from the Folsom Police Department.

The release states that the victim of the collision, Bart Shepardson, 65, of Folsom, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to critical head injuries sustained from the incident.

Two days after his arrest, Espinosa was formally charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. He has not yet entered a plea in the case, and remained in custody Friday at the Sacramento County Jail, court records show.

Espinosa purportedly struck Shepardson with his vehicle near Willow Creek Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway around 8:22 p.m. Aug. 18, police say. Espinosa called 911, requested an ambulance for Shepardson, and remained on the scene until police and medical personnel arrived.

After questioning Espinosa about the incident, officers noticed “objective signs of alcohol intoxication” and subsequently conducted a series of sobriety tests, which Espinosa failed, according to police Detective Melanie Catanio. Additionally, investigators ascertained that Espinosa had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection that he drove through immediately before the collision.

Shepardson was walking his dog at the time of the incident, and the dog also suffered injuries from the collision, Catanio said. The current condition of the dog was not specified.

“As with all DUI collisions, this is a tragic and avoidable crash,” the police department’s release states. “The Folsom Police Department would like to remind you that there are lots of ride share companies and alternate transportation home if you are intoxicated. Driving while impaired is illegal, and never a good idea.”

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com