Grass Valley man accused of lewd acts with child

Benjamin Brown



A Grass Valley man accused of sexually abusing a minor was free Friday on $100,000 in bond, reports state.

Benjamin Martin Brown, 34, faces four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by use of force, Nevada County Jail records state.

According to a news release, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday was contacted by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office about a victim, a minor living in that county, reporting possible sexual abuse that occurred in Nevada County. Local authorities then arranged to meet with the victim, and on Wednesday determined that Brown was the suspect of alleged sexual abuse which had occurred on “numerous occasions” in Nevada County.

Officers arrested Brown on Thursday at the Sheriff’s Office, reports state.

Brown is an educational liaison with the Superintendent of Schools Office’s Foster Youth Services Department. He started working there in August 2020, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said in an email.

Lay said Friday that Brown was placed on leave that day. Per the law, he said, it is paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement,” Lay said.

Asked if Brown’s role involved working directly with minors, Lay said it is typical that this type of position “would interact with all age groups.”

“This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” stated the release, adding that anyone with further information was encouraged to contact Detective Josephine Strachan at 530-470-1594.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com