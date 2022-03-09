Grass Valley makes changes to vegetation abatement rules

Changes are coming for how Grass Valley governs vegetation maintenance and weed abatement.

Fire Chief Mark Buttron received the council’s unanimous support at Tuesday’s meeting for the tweaks.

“We got the code in 2017 and have been working with it since August of that year,” Buttron said. “When we went into it, we knew we’d have to make adjustments sometime and were at that point to make it easier to understand and make it easier for us to enforce and mitigate.”

Once approved, an ordinance typically goes into effect 30 after days.

The first difference will be to change the date flammable vegetation, and other combustible materials, must be abated from a private parcel. It’s currently June 1.





“It gives a little more time with some of the issues we deal with,” said Buttron. “Time will come when it’s year round, but for now we want to make the effective date May 1.”

The next change is for any properties of one acre or bigger to no longer have a requirement for a 30-foot clearance zone around the entire property, where there are continuous unimproved properties.

“So we have two unimproved properties meet under current code, we had asked owners to go 30 feet between properties,” said Buttron. “We tried not to be difficult. A lot of times those properties are not well marked, and it takes a surveyor to come out and check survey lines. We’d like to rescind that from the amended code.”

For over an acre, where improved properties meet, the city will require 15 feet of clearance for either property owner.

Additionally, the fire department will always give notice when going onto private property.

“Unless we find ourselves in the scope of an actual emergency, then that’s different,” the chief said.

Council member Bob Branstrom asked for clarification on the amendment.

“I want to be clear, the fire department still has the ability to go in there and do mitigation if the landowner does not do that, but it follows a specific process. Will you still have the opportunity to do that?” he asked.

“Correct,” replied Buttron.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com