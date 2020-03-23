Grass Valley Love Walk postponed

One of many casualties of the coronavirus outbreak is Love Walk 3 in Grass Valley, originally set for May 9. The family-friendly event, involving a downtown walk and festival activities at the Center for the Arts, is being postponed.

In the first Love Walk, over 1,000 members of the community came together to show solidarity and take a “stand for love” after an African American teenager was harassed in downtown Grass Valley. This 2017 gathering started a tradition celebrating community and supporting all who face discrimination and marginalization.

Love Walk 3 was to include multi-cultural entertainment with performances by over 100 children and teens; Taiko and African drummers; music by Fly Tiger, Melike Konur, Elevation, The Brazillionaires; and environmental and social justice films offered in conjunction with the South Yuba Citizens League. The children and teens, all from Nevada County, rehearsed for months with the hope that their performance would contribute to more unity, love and kindness in their community, say organizers.

Creating Communities Beyond Bias is the event’s organizer. Donna Levitt, a member of the group, said, “We made the decision to postpone Love Walk 3 consistent with the Governor Newsom’s ‘stay at home’ order and the Center’s decision to reschedule all shows originally scheduled for May. Until we are able to reschedule, we encourage everyone to stay safe as we care for loved ones and provide for the most vulnerable in our community.”

A new date for Love Walk 3 is yet to be determined.