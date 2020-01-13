Grass Valley Little League registration

Grass Valley Little League is still accepting registrations through the Grass Valley Little League website. All players, who are league ages 7 through 14 are eligible to play in the AA division, AAA, Major, 50/70, or Junior Divisions must attend one of two tryouts, scheduled for Jan. 18 and 25 at Nevada Union High School’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held in the West Gym, also at Nevada Union. Try out times are 9 a.m. for 7 to 9 year olds; 10:30 a.m. for 10 to 12 year olds; noon for 13 to 14 year olds. All players should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their designated tryout time. Each player should bring a baseball glove, helmet, bat (if you have one) cleats and a water bottle, as well as tennis shoes for indoors if needed. GVLL has voted to re-draft all players in the major division this season and every season thereafter. All players who played for a major division team last season and plan to return this season must tryout.