Grass Valley lecture series: ‘Being The Light’

A new exciting lecture series presented by Unity in the Gold Country in Grass Valley is designed to “enhance and expand one’s spiritual awareness through these inspiring lectures” with psychologist Dr. Nanci Shanderá. The series runs for four Saturdays:
Mar. 21: “Pre-Birth Soul Agreements.” Exploring the contracts souls make with individuals and other souls in between lives. Suggested reading: Michael Newton’s “Journey of Souls.”
Mar. 28: “Our Soul’s Voice — Dreams, Nightmares, Recurring Dreams, Life Dreams.” Powerful ways to listen to the soul’s guidance. Suggested reading: Nanci Shanderá, Ph.D. “Your Inner Gold;” Jeremy Taylor’s “Dream Work;” Brugh Joy, M.D., “Avalanche.”
April 4: “Ancient Mythology for Our Time — Myths as Lessons for Life.” Suggested reading: anything by Joseph Campbell.
April 11: “Alchemy.” The practical magic of the seven stages of this ancient art-science and how they relate to our spiritual growth. Suggested reading: Nanci Shanderá, Ph.D.: “Your Inner Gold;” Dennis William Hauck: “The Emerald Tablet, Sorcerer’s Stone;” Andrea Aromatico: “Alchemy: the Great Secret.”
Lectures are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, March 21 through. April 11. Suggested donation of $15-25 for each class. For directions and to register, call Unity at 530-274- 2463.