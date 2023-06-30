The City of Grass Valley is excited to debut its all-new Pop-up Art Walk to support the local arts community on July 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Art Walk is set along the city's newly renovated Mill Street promenade in the Historic Downtown District and will feature a variety of local performers, artists and makers.
Many of Mill Street's local merchants will host artists within their stores and outside on the promenade think mini art shows throughout downtown! Enjoy a walking art tour and visit some of Grass Valley’s lovely tasting rooms, restaurants and retail stores.
“A lot of our tasting rooms and even cafes on Mill have local art in them all the time,” said Rachel Grivas, Pop-up Events Coordinator for the City of Grass Valley. “For the Art Walk we are going to bring to light what the merchant and the artists have. Either the artist will be there or they will do live painting.”
Sunday’s art walk will feature a meet-and-greet with The Chambers Project’s local muralist, Justin Lovato, who brought the Grass Valley mural on the corner of Mill and Main Streets to life.
The Chambers Project is an art gallery and event space located at 627 East Main Street in Grass Valley. Representing the cutting edge of contemporary, psychedelic, and underground art featuring works from historic legends as well as modern masters.
Owner and curator Brian Chambers has worked for decades to procure and curate a specialized aesthetic of unique artists, as well as initiated a movement in modern collaborative fine art paintings. The Chambers Project aims to bring globally renowned artists to our local community.
Mill Street will be filled with pop-up artists, live painters and a kids corner where there will be free crafts for children to explore their creativity.
The walk will also feature multiple live performances including Grass Valley's own Aerialution, a premier aerial and movement studio. Expect to see local traditional Hawaiian Hula Dancers, Ka Hale Hula O Pilialohaokalani O Hilo, and Sambistas, traditional Samba Dancers by Nor Cal Curumim Brazilian Cultural Foundation, lead by Bia Navarro.
Well-behaved dogs on a leash will be welcome to attend with their art-loving humans.
Walking Art Tour brochures can be picked up at the City of Grass Valley booth located on Mill Street and Bank Street.
“There’s going to be tons of stuff in the street,” Grivas said. “I think that what will sets this (event) apart is how much incorporated the merchants will be. Instead of just bringing people to the street, or getting people to walk into businesses. I have been to some art walks and they can be a party but we want this to be comfortable. We want families to experience art together.”