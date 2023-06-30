Celestial Twilight.jpg

Local artist Juston Lovato is not only the creator of the colorful Grass Valley mural, but works many other projects including this painting, called "Celestial Twight." Lovato will be a featured artist at the first Pop-up Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley on July 9. 

 Submitted photo by Jon Ohia

The City of Grass Valley is excited to debut its all-new Pop-up Art Walk to support the local arts community on July 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Art Walk is set along the city's newly renovated Mill Street promenade in the Historic Downtown District and will feature a variety of local performers, artists and makers.