Grass Valley July Fourth parade slowed due to drunk driver

The intoxicated woman, driving a car into the Grass Valley Fourth of July parade, caused little disruption and no injuries, police said.

Dana Lynne Dustrud, 54, of Grass Valley, was driving around noon Thursday on Brighton Street when she went through a barricade at Chapel Street and into the path of the parade, Officer Zack LaFerriere said.

“Ultimately, she started driving at oncoming traffic,” he added. “No one was injured, despite the fact that she was driving into the parade.”

Police stopped Dustrud and LaFerriere drove the car out of the parade’s path. The distance between floats meant the parade was slowed for moments only, the officer said.

“It didn’t slow things down too much,” he added.

Dustrud’s blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit (0.08 BAC), LaFerriere said. Police charged Dustrud with a misdemeanor DUI. She’s since made her $5,000 bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Dustrud’s DUI arrest was one of a handful that happened Thursday across Nevada County. Reports show that law enforcement booked 10 people into jail on July Fourth. The California Highway Patrol made four arrests across the county, as did Truckee police. Grass Valley police made two.

Grass Valley’s CHP office made one of the arrests.

“It’s every available officer that we have out there hitting the streets,” CHP Officer Mike Steele said. “Every major holiday we do that with CHP.”

The Grass Valley CHP office made two DUI arrests last July Fourth, one of which involved a collision. It made four arrests in 2017, Steele said.

