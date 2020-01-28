Grass Valley hymn sing with a ‘lift’ features jazz musicians

A free community sing-along featuring jazz musicians is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 11962 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. The accompanying jazz is designed to “lay a smooth foundation for all to listen and sing the great old hymns,” say organizers, who also emphasize that the event will feature four of the most accomplished musicians in the area on piano, bass, drums and guitar.

“Being a classical, jazz musician, music director and coach, my goal was to find the best musicians and present a simple hymn sing,” said coordinator Jim Greeninger. “I was told there are plenty of great musicians in our area, but they sure weren’t easy to find. Finally, after lots of praying and calls, the phone started to ring.”

Refreshments and fellowship will follow the sing-along, which is free. All are welcome. Seating is limited.