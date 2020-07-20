Grass Valley house fire displaces three

No injuries were reported, but all of the tenants were displaced after a Saturday fire in Grass Valley.

The fire, in the 200 block of Cornwall Avenue, was reported just after noon, said Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Joshua Sunde.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning barbecue that got under the eaves of the house, causing a “significant” fire in the attic, Sunde said.

All of the residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived. In all, eight engines responded, from Grass valley, Nevada City, Consolidated, Penn Valley and Cal Fire, Sunde said. The two-alarm fire took a little over two hours to fully extinguish, he said.

A number of cats were rescued after the fire was knocked down, Sunde said, adding, “They were hiding, but they were just fine.”

A family friend has started a GoFundMe for two of the tenants, Delinda Moellman and Mike Gallagher, as they had no renter’s insurance.

Moellman, who is disabled, said they received some financial assistance from the Red Cross and are staying at the Best Western in Grass Valley.

“We need to get a roof over our heads,” she said, adding that while their belongings were salvaged, they all sustained smoke damage.

Still, she said, she is grateful they escaped injury, as did their cats.

“They’re my babies,” she said. “A guardian angel was looking out for us.”

