Grass Valley hospital: Employees must get vaccinated

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will begin placing employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine on administrative leave starting this Friday, and employees who continue to refuse the vaccine at that point will be terminated, the hospital says.

In a statement, Dignity Health spokesperson Yessenia Anderson said that the health care entity is making an effort to ensure that the Grass Valley-based hospital is in compliance with a state order issued last month that requires health care workers at most facilities be fully vaccinated by Thursday, Sept. 30.

“Dignity Health supports state and federal guidelines that require COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers,” it states. “The vast majority of our employees have indicated they are already vaccinated or will begin the process.”

Anderson did not specify how many of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s employees are currently unvaccinated or have refused to take the vaccine altogether.

However, the hospital’s statement made it clear that it would have little patience for such staff members beyond the deadline. Only individuals who had submitted proof of qualification for state-approved exemptions from the vaccine mandate would be allowed to continue being employed at the hospital, and those vaccine-exempt persons will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing, Anderson said.





“Employees with approved exemptions must continue to wear a mask and will undergo regular testing for COVID-19. Employees who continue to decline to be vaccinated will no longer be eligible for employment,” the statement reads.

EXEMPTIONS

The vaccine mandate order issued in August allows health care employees to be exempt only if they either have a qualifying medical condition that could be negatively affected by the vaccine, as attested to by a physician, or if they decline the vaccine due to their religious beliefs.

Vaccine-exempt staff members who work in “acute health care and long-term care settings” must wear a mask at all times and be tested twice a week for the coronavirus, the health order reads.

Dignity Health pointed to state and federal advisories that assert the effectiveness of the vaccines in stopping serious illness and death in subjects who become infected by COVID-19.

“Dignity Health is committed to maintaining the safest possible care environment for our patients and employees, and ensuring we are appropriately staffed to continue providing essential health care services for our communities,” Anderson said.

“Vaccination is the best way to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage every eligible Californian to get vaccinated immediately.”

Studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that the vaccine continues to remain highly effective against the coronavirus, with the CDC asserting that the immunization reduces the risk of serious illness in an infected subject by over 90% .

As of Thursday, the CDC reported that approximately 55% of the American population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com