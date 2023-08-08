Kevin Cartzdafner Grass Valley Fire Department

Kevin Cartzdafner is the City of Grass Valley Fire Department’s new Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain and is a new role in the city.

 Courtesy Photo

The City of Grass Valley is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cartzdafner to the position of Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain, effective July 1, 2023. The addition of this position is in alignment with the Measure E goal of enhanced emergency medical response for the Grass Valley Fire Department. Cartzdafner brings an impressive 22 years of experience in the fire service to his new role, which will encompass the oversight of Limited Advanced Life Support (LALS), Paramedic/Advanced Life Support (ALS), and EMS training.

Throughout his esteemed career with both Grass Valley and Nevada City, Cartzdafner has exhibited unwavering dedication and expertise in the field of emergency medical services and fire operations. His vast experience and exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead and elevate the quality of emergency medical services provided by the City of Grass Valley.