Grass Valley Farmers’ Market to open Saturday

The Grass Valley Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, and plans to run weekly until Nov. 20.

The Saturday market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, 151 W. McKnight Way. The market was moved to this location last year, after many years at the North Star House.

Market manager Jade Ann Benetatos said the move to this location has been beneficial to the market.

“Having a more central location, having it be visible, and also having it more accessible for some of our older patrons has been really positive in terms of the customer feedback and the vendor feedback,” said Benetatos.

According to a release, vendors at the Saturday market will include local and small California farms, craft artisans, and specialty food businesses.

They organization will also hold three other weekly markets.

A weekly Tuesday market will be held at the Pine Creek Shopping Center parking lot, 692 Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will run from April 20 to Sept. 28.

A market will also be held on Mill Street each Thursday beginning May 6.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market will go from 4 to 7 p.m. from May 6 to June 17, and then again from Aug. 5 to 26.

In between those two periods, from June 24 to July 29, the Thursday Night Market will be held each week from 6 to 9 p.m. This event hosts both the farmers and other “local crafters,” as well as featuring live music.

This is the first year that the Downtown Farmers’ Market is being held on Mill Street rather than its usual location, the Neal Street parking lot.

Benetatos, who is also a member of the Grass Valley Downtown Association board of directors, emphasized the importance of supporting the market vendors as well as downtown retail businesses, adding that “to support our community and the small businesses” is a part of the market’s mission.

“We want to make sure that, as a community, we’re coming out to support the things that make our downtown or our market really unique and amazing, and those are the small businesses,” said Benetatos.

